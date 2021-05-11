It may not have been the nicest day Tuesday, May 11, 2021, but if you’re a duck, or in this case, a goose, it was a perfect day for a reunion. It’s a happy update to a story we brought you in March about a down-on-his-luck goose named Rickey, his faithful mate and the woman who stepped up to help. Ricky had two large tumors on his face removed and has been separated from his mate, Lucy during his recovery.

Lucy and Ricky were an inseparable pair, living together in Bay Minette when Toni Roberts heard about Ricky’s plight. The landowner could not care for the geese and Roberts, moved by the pair’s attachment to one another and the difficulties Ricky faced, stepped in to help. With the owner’s permission, she took Ricky to Langston Animal Hospital in Gulf Shores where he underwent two surgeries to remove the huge tumors growing from his beak. All the time, she had just one goal in mind.

“The reunion of the goose…the geese when they see each other because they’re pretty bonded,” Roberts said back in March. “You can tell just by being around them, they’re bonded.”

Fast forward two months to the day from Ricky’s first surgery and the time arrived. Roberts drove Ricky from his caretaker in Mobile to Zoobee’z Indoor Petting Zoo in Foley where his mate has been patiently waiting.

While not necessarily a Hallmark Moment, zookeeper, Brandy Gonzales and Roberts held their breath while Lucy decided if she liked Ricky’s new look. They weren’t the only ones. This wasn’t exactly a private reunion, as all of Lucy’s new zoo friends looked on. Some were more interested than others…and still others hadn’t a care in the world. After 15 minutes or so, it was decided the two were ready to start their new life together.

“That was a win. Definitely a win for us so, win for Lucy and Ricky,” Gonzales said.

As a grand prize, Johnny Wise agreed to open his Silverhill farm to the two lovebirds. With three ponds on the property and plenty of others to make friends with, it was just a matter of seeing if Ricky and Lucy liked their new home.

“I think they’ll be fine. They’ll get along with the other geese real well,” Wise said. “One is the…two is the same kind so hopefully they’ll lay some eggs like the one sitting over there on the island. Maybe we’ll have a whole flock of them before long.”

For Toni Roberts, the two-month-long goose saga came to an end Tuesday, but not just for her. It’s a success story for all involved, from Dr. Langston and his staff to Johnny “Bird Man” Wise to those who took the time and effort to care for both geese. The real winners though are Lucy, Ricky, and all of their new country friends. Roberts though says she may not be able to just walk away.

The tumors removed from Ricky’s beak weighed almost a pound each so you know he’s got to feel like a brand new goose.