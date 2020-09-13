ALABAMA (WALA) -- Beaches in Southern Alabama are open, but the water is dangerous because of rip currents.
Red flags are flying and will be for several days as Tropical Storm Sally churns up the water in the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Weather Service says the rip current risk will be high through at least Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.