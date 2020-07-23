Rip current risk high in Gulf Shores/Orange Beach as tropical system moves west

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Lifeguards are lifting red flags along the Baldwin County beaches, as a tropical system in the Gulf has led to a very high risk of rip currents and rough surf.
On Wednesday, a Mississippi deputy drowned at Fort Walton Beach after saving his 10-year-old son, who was pulled out by a rip current. 33-year-old William Nichols was also the director of his county's search and rescue team. His law enforcement family is remembering him as a hero.
Along Gulf Shores and Orange Beach on Thursday, lifeguards kept a close eye on any swimmers taking a chance stepping out into the water. Lifeguards in both cities reporter no water rescues Thursday, though they did spend time educating some beach-goers about the flag system and rough surf.
A single red flag means to use extreme caution entering the Gulf. There is a very high risk of rip currents. Double red flags mean the waters are closed.
