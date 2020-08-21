GULF SHORES, Ala (WALA) – Friday was picture perfect weather on Gulf Shores Beach. People enjoyed the day without thinking what could be coming.
“We’re going to be pretty busy this weekend so we’re certainly taking a good look at the storm,” said Brian Harris, Owner of Harris Vacation Rentals.
Vacation rentals are big business along the coast. Harris owns a local rental company and early next week around 75% of the places they manage are booked.
Many of the guests likely coming from out of town, not familiar with tropical weather.
“We want to make sure we are keeping a close eye so that we can let our owners know and let our guests know what’s happening, but we’re not taking any actions at the moment,” Harris said.
In Robertsdale, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is watching the tropical trouble closely. They are in constant contact with the National Weather Service to get the most up to date information. The EMA says this weekend is the time to prepare for any impacts.
“When we see these depressions and these systems come into our area we are anticipating rainfall, we’re anticipating some potential higher surge which is wave actions that we’ll see along our coastlines,” said Jenni Guerry, Deputy Director of the Baldwin County EMA.
Back on the sandy shoreline, the tropical threat is not raining on anyone’s plans yet.
“We’re very excited about the weather that we’re having the season that we’re having,” Harris said. “We call this kind of our late summer season. With or without this storm this is a great time to be down on the coast.”
The beach warning flags will be important to watch this weekend. Red flags could start flying in the next few days. The National Weather Service says there will be a high rip current risk starting on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.