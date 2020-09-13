Risk of storm surge, flooding in Baldwin County as Sally inches closer

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Emergency managers in Baldwin County are watching Tropical Storm Sally’s every move through the gulf, as it’s projected to drop around a foot of rain in parts of the county.
The combination of torrential rainfall and storm surge could lead to life threatening flooding, particularly in low lying areas.
The Baldwin EMA is especially concerned about the Fort Morgan peninsula, Styx River and Fish River, but everyone should be prepared.
“[Flooding] creates more difficult situations, it creates more life threatening situations," Jenni Guerry with the Baldwin County EMA said. “The Fish River, Styx River, those areas that flood, they will react very quickly to that rain water.”
Lifeguards in Gulf Shores closed the waters to the public Sunday night, as there is a very high risk of rip currents in the Gulf, with waves only expected to strengthen.
