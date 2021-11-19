BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Riviera Utilities was hit with a cyber attack targeting its email systems but company officials told FOX10 News on Friday that no other systems were affected.

Officials said customers reported unusual email activity. With the help of the company’s IT department, Riviera was able to initiate containment and remediation protocols keeping attackers from infiltrating other servers, officials said.

In a press release, the utility company said it has engaged a third-party cyber security firm to help investigate the scope of the attack.

Riviera will contact those affected by the attack with more information and to offer assistance once the investigation is complete.