In Baldwin County, Riviera Utilities on Tuesday morning reports power has been restored to roughly 42,000 customers since Hurricane Sally came ashore last week.
Via Twitter, the utility said there are still about 9,000 customers waiting for service to be restored.
Rivera Utilities tweeted: "We have had extensive damage and we have replaced more than 211 utility poles and 115 transformers. Our crews are working tirelessly to restore power to our communities."
