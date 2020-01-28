Road closures in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores cause delays

Some road closures to be aware of for your commute this week.
Keep in mind Coastal Gateway Boulevard, also known as County Road 8 is closed at the intersection of Highway 59 in Gulf Shores.
The city says crews are working on completing drainage and utility work related to ongoing improvements on the road connecting Foley Beach Express and 59.
The road is expected to be back open as normal on Saturday.
And just down the road in Orange Beach, the right turn lane of Canal Road near Orange Beach Sportsplex is closed for the next two days.
Crews are working on a sewer main in the area.
Drivers are still able to make a right hand turn on William Silvers Parkway from the regular eastbound lane.
We’re told work will last through Wednesday.
