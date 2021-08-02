Road work delays cause problems for drivers and students

Alabama Department of Transportation and the City of Fairhope’s joint project at Twin Beech and U.S. 98 now facing delays.

Officials say weather and utility conflicts mean Twin Beech from Boothe to Greeno Road will remain closed through the end of the month.

The original goal was to finish adding turn lanes and traffic signal upgrades before school started, especially with Fairhope High School just around the corner from the closure.

Folks we talked to—including one Fairhope High School student---say they are dreading the first day of school now next week.

“Traffic is going to be terrible on the first day of school, but hopefully they’ll get it done as soon as possible and it will be all good,” said Olivia Mayer, a driver and Fairhope High School student.

“Now that’s bad, it needs to get done because with the school traffic is going to be terrible. With that being said, I think it needs to get done asap,” said Dwayne Boswell, who lives in the area.

Drivers hoping the improvements will help traffic as more and more folks make the move to the Eastern Shore.

“Its terrible. Something needs to be done with it, its entirely too much traffic, police officers not doing anything about it. Its just too much traffic. We need more lanes. We need bigger roads,” said Boswell.

Crews are hoping to have the project finished at the end of August.

Until then, we’re told police will help direct traffic at the intersection before and after school.

School traffic will be routed through the main entrance to the high school, off 98.

The first day back for students in Baldwin County is next Wednesday, August 11.