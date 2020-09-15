Gulf Shores City officials want to reiterate the life-threatening flooding and hazardous travel conditions due to Hurricane Sally.
Flooding conditions have inundated numerous roads and bridges throughout the City of Gulf Shores. Multiple bridges and roads are closed and impassable due to water, with several more expected to close as conditions continue to deteriorate.
The WC Holmes Bridge, located on Highway 59 crossing the Intracoastal Waterway, is expected to close later tonight as conditions continue to worsen.
Highway 59 south of Fort Morgan Road is now closed until further notice. Beach Boulevard (Highway 182) is covered in water and is closed to all westbound traffic at State Park Road 135.
All roadways within the City will be closed to the public at 8 p.m. in conjunction with the city-wide curfew.
Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has opened a Shelter of Last Resort at the Baldwin County Coliseum, 19477 Fairground Road, Robertsdale, Alabama. This shelter will be open for life-safety purposes. For more information on the shelter, visit https://baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA/shelters.
