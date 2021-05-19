Dangerous conditions greeted visitors to Alabama beaches Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach posted double red flags in the morning and it will likely stay that way for the next couple days. It’s illegal to go in the water during these conditions but beachgoers found ways to make the best of it.

“It’s almost like a hurricane’s about to come through,” said Zach McNutt from Tennessee as he sat on the edge of a tidal pool left by the extremely high tides.

In Gulf Shores, howling southeast winds drove sand from the beach, onto the sidewalks resembling snowdrifts. The wind had also built the surf five to seven feet high with a fierce, west-running current. Beach safety officials said these conditions, outside of tropical systems are uncommon and hide powerful rip currents along the beach.

“Any time that the surf’s like this, it is very dangerous, not only for the people that are in the water but for the lifeguards that come out there to them,” said Gulf Shores Beach Safety Chief, Joethan Phillips. “Be respectful and come enjoy the beach, enjoy the wind today but probably a good day for the pool.”

Gulf Shores had 14 lifeguards on duty while Orange Beach had 12. That’s a similar number staffed on a holiday weekend or the middle of summer. Rather than manning their stands, they patrolled the many miles of beach from ATVs, where they could better interact and keep an eye out for problems.

Before going to double red Wednesday morning, single red flags flew since Sunday. Between Saturday and Tuesday, lifeguards in Gulf Shores rescued five swimmers and lifeguards in Orange Beach rescued 13. Fortunately, none were hospitalized. Beach Safety Director for Orange Beach, Brett Lesinger said interaction and educating the public is an important part of what they do.

“We like to tell them what our logic is as far as closing the water and then, when we expect the water to open back up. Unfortunately, for this stretch right here, we’re probably looking at two to three days of double red flag conditions,” explained Lesinger.

Visitors to the beach wished they had sunshine and calm waters but were determined to make the best of their vacation despite what Mother Nature had dealt them.

“I have my daughter with me, and her boyfriend and we certainly wouldn’t have them anywhere near the water,” said Chad Spence from the Hoosier state. “It’s still nice to walk the beach but obviously, you feel the sand pelting your skin as you walk along.”

“When we saw the double red flags, we were like…I wish we sere surfers but other than that, we were like I know we can’t get in the water so, I don’t know. We might hit the pool after this. Let’s just say that,” McNutts friend, Joshua Voyles said.

Phillips and Lesinger agree that double red flag days aren’t the days where their teams do the most rescues. Most people don’t risk it when they see the flags, the surf, and patrols on the beach. They said the days with the most rescues are when conditions are still yellow flag, but worsening and about to go to red. That was the case late Saturday in Orange Beach when 10 of the 13 rescues occurred.