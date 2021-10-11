The Baldwin County Coliseum will soon become the property of the city of Robertsdale.

The idea behind the building began after Hurricane Ivan pounded the Alabama Coast in 2004. Having formerly worked with FEMA, Director of the Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association Sonny Hankins put together a proposal unlike any FEMA had seen before.

It took a few years, but by 2008, the 44-thousand square foot, 15-million-dollar Baldwin County Coliseum and storm shelter was built.

“It’s a very unusual type of arrangement to begin with, where you have a facility like this that serves as a shelter in partnership with the county and I know for a fact FEMA doesn’t do that anymore,” Hankins said.

The facility was built to withstand 200 mile per hour winds. At the time it opened, it was the largest facility of its kind to ever be built through a FEMA grant. The county provided four-million dollars in matching funds and agreed to maintain the facility, until now.

The county wanted out and in stepped Robertsdale. The city has been interested in the possibility of purchasing the coliseum for some time and now, the timing is right and so is the money… the debt still owed.

“The amount that was owed on it was two-point-two million dollars and that’s what we agreed to purchase it from the county for. We’ve basically already given them a two-hundred-thousand-dollar deposit on it,” said Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy.

City leaders say they don’t expect to turn a profit on the building and surrounding facility but will make many improvements.

The Robertsdale City Council should vote to approve the sales agreement at its October 18 meeting.

Mayor Murphy said the building will continue its role as a storm shelter and continue to be home to the Baldwin County Fair.