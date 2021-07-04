ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Not only were they celebrating the Fourth in Robertsdale -- but this weekend kicked off the City's Centennial Celebration.
"We're excited to finally make that milestone. We've been looking forward to it and planning for a couple of years now," said Ruthie Campbell, Robertsdale City Council.
And they're doing it up big -- 100 years calls for good food and they have that covered. They also rolled in antique tractors and shined up the classic cars.
Sam Mendenhall's 1914 Model T - older than Robertsdale.
"You don't see many of these. I've never seen another one around here. A lot of Model Ts maybe, but not a Speedster. I built this one three years ago. Usually gets a lot of attention," said Mendenhall.
Top prize going a '67 Chevelle.
For most it was a day to share their memories of Robertsdale's past.
"I have worked in Robertsdale for the Baldwin County Electric and my daddy was police chief her for a number of years. We have a lot of ties to Robertsdale... And I'm so proud of Robertsdale. Proud to be a part of it over the years," said Frankie Kucera, who was also displaying his 1946 Ford Coupe.
Inside the last 100 years were on display. Newly crowned Robertsdale royalty learned a few things about the city they love.
"I learned we had a dairy place. I learned that for a fact. I learned that the school was built in 1940 -- the Robertsdale school... I thought that was crazy because it looks so good," said the queens.
And for all that has changed over the last century -- the people of Robertsdale know what matters has remained the same.
"Family... Community. People in this community still look out for each other. Yes. A lot of good people in Robertsdale and Silverhill... still the best place to live that I know of," said Jackie & Tommy Steadham.
This was just the first of many events celebrating Robertsdale's Centennial through next February.
