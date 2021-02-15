ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- The teacher just awarded the Teacher of the Year honor at Robertsdale High School has died.
A spokeswoman for Baldwin County Public Schools confirms that William Peck, who taught government and economics at Robertsdale, has passed away. She was unable to confirm a cause of death.
Peck received the Teacher of the Year award at RHS in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.