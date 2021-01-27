BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of a Baldwin County man on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.
Alvin David Hattenbach, 66, of Robertsdale was arrested by an agent of the Attorney General’s Office. He was taken to the Robertsdale City Jail, and will be transferred to the Baldwin County Jail. A bond of $250,000 was set with a requirement that he would have to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.
According to officials, the Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Baldwin County grand jury, resulting in Hattenbach’s indictment on January 12. They say specifically, the indictment charges him with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17.
This case is unrelated to that of another Baldwin County man arrested on January 22 on charges of possession of child pornography.
No further information about the investigation or about Hattenbach’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.
If convicted, Hattenbach faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the 25 counts, which are class C felonies.
