ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Robertsdale Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two theft suspects.

They are pictured in the accompanying security camera images.

Police tell FOX10 News they were seen exiting the same vehicle and entering a Walmart store in Robertsdale. Police say they collected approximately 20 items and left the store without paying.

This occurred on Dec. 20, and they will be charged with Theft of Property 4th, police say.

If anyone has any information as to their identity, you are asked to call 251-947-2222 and ask to speak with Investigations.