ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Robertsdale Police Department has released the names of the two victims in a fatal house fire.

They are James Griffith, 68, and Rhea Griffith, 71.

It was on Sunday at 2:46 p.m. when Robertsdale officers responded to a residence on Devine Road for a welfare concern check.

A neighbor had received a package for a nearby neighbor. When he went to deliver the package to its rightful owner, he discovered a broken window at the residence and was unable to make contact with anyone at the residence. He then contacted Robertsdale Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered that a fire had occurred inside the home. They found that two occupants were unable to exit the home and were found deceased.

They were found near the front of the home.

The scene was secured and the investigation was turned over to the Alabama Fire Marshall’s office.

Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play and that the fire was confined to the interior of the home.