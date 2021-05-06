ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- A juvenile is in custody in Baldwin County after a threat was made toward a school, police in Robertsdale announced via social media Wednesday night.
The school that was the subject of the alleged threat was Central Baldwin Middle School.
The Robersdale Police Department stated:
Earlier this evening, Robertsdale Police Department became aware of a threat circulating on social media, that was directed towards Central Baldwin Middle School. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a juvenile and that juvenile is in custody at this time.
The juvenile in custody is believed to be the only person responsible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.