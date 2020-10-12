ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Robertsdale Police department, Molly Grace Leslie is no longer missing.
Police say Molly Grace Leslie was found dead near Outland Drive in Robertsdale. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved.
ORIGINAL POST: Robertsdale police are searching for 20-year-old Molly Grace Leslie.
They say she was last seen Sunday, October 11 around 11:00 a.m. walking in the Harvest Meadows neighborhood near Cty Rd 55 in Loxley.
According to officials, Leslie is possibly wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt and pink or black shorts.
If anyone has seen, has any information or knows the possible whereabouts of Molly Grace Leslie, please contact Robertsdale Police Department at 251-947-2222.
