Robertsdale Police arrested a man after they said he shot at another driver during a road rage incident.

It happened Tuesday afternoon, March 30, 2021, just off Highway 59, in front of Walmart. Police said no one was hurt but a vehicle was hit by a bullet.

Robertsdale Police said it all started and ended very quickly after their alleged victim turned in off Highway 59 and then began to turn left onto the service road. That’s when they said the suspect, who was stopped at a stop sign had words with the other driver as he passed.

“The subject then stopped his vehicle…the victim,” said Lt. Ted Stone with Robertsdale Police.

At some point, police think the victim may have gotten out of his vehicle.

There’s more words,” continued Stone. “The victim then gets back into his vehicle and a shot is fired as he is driving off.”

Police said the bullet struck the rear bumper of their victim’s van. Police said their investigation quickly identified 29-year-old Robert Hartman as their suspect who later turned himself in. After his arrest, investigators said Hartman admitted to shooting at the other vehicle. Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. in a very busy area of town with not only Walmart but a fast-food restaurant, car wash and medical clinic nearby.

People who frequent the area said it’s very concerning.

“It’s just gotten where it’s just crazy. People are just frustrated, impatient, crazy just, you know,” said Penny Beasley. “They’re just having all kinds of emotions and they’re just…just…people are just not. They’re mad about a lot of things anymore.”

Police said the two drivers involved did not know each other and said that whatever happened at the intersection in front of the store angered Hartman enough to pull his gun. Investigators said there is a much better way to handle such a dispute.

“If someone says something to you, the best thing to do is if it upsets you, is to drive away and maybe, if you think it’s that bad, contact your local police department,” Stone said.

Police said they did recover a handgun from Robert Hartman and are now checking to see if he was carrying it legally. Jail records show a long arrest history for Hartman dating back to 2011 for failing to appear on traffic charges and a probation violation. He was released from jail Wednesday, March 31, 2021 on $15,000 bond.