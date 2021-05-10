Gulf Shores, Ala. (City of Gulf Shores) – Campfires, music and s’mores will be the scene as the City of Gulf Shores hosts S’mores on the Shore Thursday, May 27. The fun will begin at 6 p.m. at Gulf Place, 101 Gulf Shores Parkway.

This family-friendly event started in 2010 and has quickly become the perfect recipe for families of all ages who are looking for a little free fun and excitement.

The event will include free s’mores packets, a live DJ and a balloon artist on site. Families are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, friends and family and relax on the beautiful, white sand of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.

For more information about S’mores on the Shore, contact the Special Events Division at 251-968- 1171 or visit www.gulfshoresal.gov/specialevents.