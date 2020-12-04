DAPHNE, Ala (WALA) -- FOX 10's "10 Caring Gifts" is in full swing. And one our long time partners is once again stepping up and helping us meet the need.
The folks at Safe Harbor Financial tell us they are blessed and like they have done for so many years -- they're continuing to share those blessings.
The donations have already started rolling in at Safe Harbor Financial.
"Usually we do for the children. This year we are doing for everybody -- we've got a little bit of everything," explained Jim Byrd, Safe Harbor Financial Services owner.
Jim Byrd and his wife Jewl once again are collecting items for their "Caring Kits."
"There's a lot great need. We are hearing people are getting laid off, losing their jobs, force to retire early -- we are seeing it every day out there and hearing stories. So there's a greater need this year than ever before," said Jim.
As they've done in the past -- the Safe Harbor family and their clients are giving back big and collecting items for their "Caring Kits" -- things like personal hygiene items, diapers, shoes, socks, food, and stuff for nursing home residents.
"Some of our elderly that has come down with the COVID-19 this year and that is what has hit us all hard this year. They have to be in the nursing homes and they need socks, blankets, robes. And it just broke my heart because some of them asked for little New Testament Bibles. In all these years -- this is the first year we've had that request," said Jewl.
They also had a real generous donation of 10 bicycles.
"Merry Christmas! This bicycle is a little small for me but some kid is going to enjoy this Christmas morning. This is great," said Jim.
"And it keeps coming and coming in... And coming in... And we are blessed. We love our clients and they love to give back. That's what we are here for to help people like that. We are here to help people. We don't want anyone to go hungry or without," said Jewel.
They are off to a great start but we still need your help. If you would like to donate and help out with their "Caring Kits" -- you can drop it off donations at Safe Harbor Financial located at 9056 Merritt Lane in Daphne.
