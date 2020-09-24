SEMINOLE, Ala (WALA) -- The clean up after Sally continues near the coast more than a week later, but one hard hit area farther North has not gotten as much attention.
In Seminole, homes along Styx River were flooded.
A once swollen Styx River is back within its banks, but not before submerging riverfront property in feet of water.
“Inside the house the official word was 37 inches so that’s enough to destroy everything,” said Wes Gozon. “So piano, couches, TVs, everything is out at the curb.”
Repairs are already underway on Donovan Circle as homeowners look beyond Sally.
“It’s just stuff,” Gozon said. “My family is safe we’re fortunate at that. Like I said everything is replaceable.”
Nearby at the Seminole Fire Department, it is an assembly line of sorts as they feed those in need and provide cleaning supplies.
“I’ve saw a lot of tears this past week and you know just when you think that your neighbors don’t care they care and that’s what we’re here to do,” said Kenny Ping, Seminole Fire Department Chief. “We’re here to help Seminole.”
Back near the river, storm restoration crews are removing drywall and all of the other things damaged by the high water.
“You never expect it to happen to you,” Gozon said. “Honestly from a statistical standpoint, I honestly thought our 100-year flood had happened already.”
