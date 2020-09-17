Sally destroys boats in Barber Marina; some sailors ride out storm onboard

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - As Hurricane Sally made its direct hit over Barber Marina Tuesday night, Martin Orsburn huddled inside his boat thinking he was going to die.
Sally had destroyed the docks, knocking several boats into each other and sinking others. The destruction lasted for hours.
"What you heard was a consistent and constant roar," Orsburn said. "I literally thought I was dead, hindsight if I had known then what I know now I wouldn't have been on the boat."
Another sailor, John Higdon, hunkered down inside his boat, recording video of 3-4 foot seas rocking boats across the marinas. Fortunately, Higdon was able to get to safety before the worst of Sally arrived.
Some of the boaters tell FOX10 News they were told by the marina staff that it could take a year before the marina is repaired.
Though Orsburn's boat, which was also his home, is a total loss, he plans to get out on the open waters and sail again.
"When they pull my boat up in that lot, I'm going to tell everyone they can take what they want, I'm never coming back to that."
