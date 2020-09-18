DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Many homes and businesses in Baldwin County hit hard by Hurricane Sally -- including the Eastern Shore Aquatic Center in Daphne, off County Road 64.
"Until I drove up... and I saw the building was gone -- you don't realize how bad it is until you are actually here and you see it," said Haley Craig, Owner & Instructor of Haley's Little Fish.
Craig runs her swimming lessons business here and Sarah Williamson is an assistant coach. To see the building completely leveled is still hard to process.
"I was shocked. I couldn't believe it. I grew up here it's my second home -- seeing it like this is so hard," said Williamson.
Time now standing still as they recall Monday kids swimming. Mixed in all the debris and twisted metal -- are the little things that give way to tears.
"That's my kids's bulletin board and seeing my kids pictures on the ground. It makes me angry. Like I'm mad again over this -- just because I want to see it gone," said Craig.
To make matters worse -- the old building was not insured.
"It wasn't a lot -- but it was ours and we love it," said Williamson.
Obviously a lot of emotions over the last couple of days. They tell us the owner says he's going to rebuild bigger and better. With their help and a lot of support -- they're ready to move forward.
While Sally will be remembered for all the wrong reasons -- it's also reminding them what's most important.
"It's just so sad... We call it a family -- because it is literally is just more than swimming lessons. That was my mission when I started 'Haley's Little Fish' -- it was just more than just swimming lessons and they've proved that from day 1. I've received messages and emails and phone calls -- what can I do to help. It gives me chills," said Craig.
They've set up a Gofundme account and are also organizing raffles -- 100% of the proceeds will go to rebuilding.
"I want to see this gone. And I want to see a new building -- a fresh start for everyone. And I want to see my kids again... As soon as possible," said Williamson.
Click here if you would like to help the Eastern Shore Aquatic Center in their rebuilding efforts.
