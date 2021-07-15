Sally FEMA reimbursements slowly trickle into Baldwin County

Folks in Baldwin County continue to wait on FEMA dollars ten months after Sally.

Officials say the county has received about 30 million of 82 million dollars’ worth of FEMA reimbursements.

That’s not counting its municipalities, altogether equaling more than 130 million.

Or the roughly 275 million dollars of individual assistance money, one of the costliest IA disasters in state history.

While the cash flow is slow going, leaving many local leaders impatient, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Zach Hood says it’s a start.

“Where we are is we’re starting to see money return. Obviously its not as quickly as we would like to see it coming. But there are additional efforts from the federal government side that are helping us get a return on the federal reimbursement parts for bigger ticket items,” said Hood.

One of the most expensive things on the list: debris removal.

The slower cash flow is just a symptom of other problems, as experts say the cost of natural disasters and frequency continue to rise every year.

“Storms are just more damaging. With more construction, with more building, and particularly in a county like we have with our growth. You just have to know that infrastructure is going to take a hit,” said Hood.

Recovery from storms like Sally doesn’t happen overnight, but lawmakers like Congressman Jerry Carl are working on the federal level to try and speed things up for folks here at home.

“Its coming together, its moving a lot faster than it was, I threw one of my famous fits with the FEMA folks, and we got people out of COVID to actually come down there and sit and go through those claims,” said Congressman Carl.

Keep in mind the federal government is responsible for 75 percent of reimbursement totals, with the state and county splitting the last 25 percent.