DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala --SALT was awarded funding from NFWF to purchase more than 20 parcels on Dauphin Island which will be conveyed to the Dauphin Island Bird Sanctuaries.

SALT’s role from there on will be to hold the conservation easements.

According to Connie Whitaker, executive director of SALT, the primary goals of the project are to acquire and protect land for long-term conservation, ultimately helping to restore and maintain the ecological functions of landscape-scale coastal habitats, beaches and coastal marshes, and increase their viability and resilience against existing and future threats.

“Dauphin Island relies heavily on tourism and eco-tourism,” Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said. “But the bottom line is, we recognize the importance of the environment, not only to our economy but to the sustainability of the island. The first part of that is recognizing that importance. The second part is doing something about it. And I’m happy to say, I think we are doing both.”

That effort comes in many forms for this barrier island town, but one important element has been the partnerships with and between other groups that have allowed critical habitat here to be preserved. In 2001,

South Alabama Land Trust (SALT) partnered with the Dauphin Island Bird Sanctuaries (DIBS) to place a conservation easement on 28 parcels owned by DIBS.

The easements added a layer of protection to ensure the preserved bird habitat would remain intact.