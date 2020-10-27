BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --According to the Baldwin County Commission's Facebook page, sandbags are available inside the Commission office at Robertsdale Central Annex, 22251 Palmer Street.
They are available until 4:30 PM on Tuesday (October 27) and 8 AM until 4:30 PM on Wednesday (October 28), or while they last.
They advise you bring any help and shovels you will need.
The limit is 25 bags per person.
