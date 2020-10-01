SBA stationing in Gulf Shores to help businesses/non-profits apply for disaster loans

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Small Business Administration (SBA) will open a Business Recovery Center in Gulf Shores, offering help to small businesses and non-profits who want to apply for a disaster loan after Hurricane Sally.
Businesses and non-profits of all sizes may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets, according to the SBA.
The Baldwin County Business Recovery Center will open Friday at 8 a.m. and remain open seven days a week, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
“Key word is repair," Roberto Baltodano, with the SBA said. "We come in and provide these emergency loans so the economy at every community can be reactivated. It’s the most important thing we can do after a disaster, get people back on their feet.”
The SBA says any business interested in a lone, should first apply for assistance from FEMA.
The filing deadline to return applications to the SBA for physical property damage is Nov. 19, 2020. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 21, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.