Robertsdale, Ala. (WALA)-- In February, a well-loved teacher at Robertsdale High passed away, and in his memory, some of his closest friends created the William "Willie" Peck Memorial Scholarship.

Chloe Giardina is an 18-year-old beginning her college years at the University of South Alabama. However, back in February, her high school was hit with a tragedy.

One of the most admired teachers at Robertsdale passed away from COVID-19.

"It was already a really tough time on us personally and on the school,” said Giardina. “On top of that losing Mr. Peck, we were all heartbroken. It was awful."

William Peck was a cherished teacher at the school for over 15 years. He was even awarded the 2020 Baldwin County Teacher of the Year two months before his passing. His death shocked the community, and especially his closest friends.

"He would give you the shirt off his back,” said close friend and fraternity brother Michael Summar. “He was always willing to help you out when you needed something."

Another fraternity brother, Ed Donaldson and Summar banded together to do something in his honor.

"I was thinking how best to keep his memory alive at the school, and what better way than through a scholarship,” said Donaldson.

Giardina as the first ever recipient.

"Mr. Peck was a great man, a great teacher,” said Giardina. “He was loved by many people in my community, and he for sure is missed. It's an honor to carry on that legacy for him."

Donaldson and Summar aim to continue his legacy for many more years to come.

"He loved being a teacher, and he loved helping his students succeed and move on to the next level,” said Donaldson. “He thought it was a very important job to pass along to the next generation."

Through this scholarship, Giardina was awarded $1000.

To donate to the William Peck scholarship fund, click here.