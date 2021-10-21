ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA)- Across the country, supply chain issues have forced school systems to deal with food and supply shortages. Mobile and Baldwin County public schools are no exception. Baldwin County Public Schools Child Nutrition Coordinator Erin Miller says it’s been a challenge figuring out what’s available.

“It can be different week to week," said Miller. "Styrofoam and paper products can be hard to come by. Some weeks it can be a meat item, some weeks it can be a vegetable item.”

The food and item shortage has forced them to be more flexible and scale back how far out in advance they post menus on their website.

“We’ve changed the menus to a two-week cycle. They used to be three to four-week cycles. So we’ve narrowed down the menus and the menu offerings," said Miller. "We’ve stopped selling a la carte items and extra items. And we’ve just focused on getting breakfast and lunch out to the kids.”

Not only is it a challenge finding out what items are available but truck driver shortages have made it difficult to get those items to the schools on time.

“There have been times where the schools were getting nervous because they were about to run out of food then miraculously the truck would show up the next day and they’d have food," said Rena Philips

Both school systems have adjustments based on what’s available. Earlier this year the federal government issued a waiver to allow meal plan flexibility in schools.

“That has helped. When things are short we can make it up with something else," said Philips

Both school systems say while items may change they will be able to serve students meals at school everyday.

“We have plenty of food. We are not at the point of asking anyone to bring food," said Miller.

“We’re feeding you’re children the best we can but there maybe some changes so please be patient and flexible."