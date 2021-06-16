Its been more than a week since Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Smith lost his life off the shore of Fort Morgan while saving three others.

His longtime friend and Share the Beach volunteer Heather Poole is just one of many still mourning his death.

Her grief now lightened if ever so slightly from something unexpected: a set of sea turtle tracks and a newly laid nest.

“To have two days later something that close to where he went in on the beach that he protected. It just seems like he brought her in here, and she wandered around, and even went to the American flag. So that just kind of sealed it for us that he was here,” said Poole.

Poole says the nest brought her and others on her team a sense of comfort.

They decided to dedicate the nest to Deputy Smith.

Smith had only begun patrolling Fort Morgan this past year.

Even though, folks tell us he made a major impact.

“They became part of our community. It was just a very hard loss for all of us down here,” said Debbie Harbin, Share the Beach Fort Morgan Team Leader.

Poole says his job was more than what he did.

It was who he was.

“He loved what he did. He was always working, he was always helping people and educating and just giving that positive reinforcement that you needed,” said Poole, “I think the impact has been evident with all of the ribbons, the service, there’s so many memorials going up. This is just something small that we can do to further his memory and honor him and what he did.”

Share the Beach volunteers say they are watching the nest closely, and are looking forward to what they call “Bill’s boys and girls” hatching in the coming months.