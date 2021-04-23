DAPHNE, Ala. --An investigation continues where a motorcycle rider has gone missing after a crash on the Bayway.

ALEA currently cannot identify the owner because there is no current registration on the wrecked bike.

Sarah Shirley claims to be the missing rider's aunt. Shirley says the last time she spoke with her nephew was Sunday night.

She says she's seen the motorcycle that Troopers removed from the Bayway and that it belongs to her nephew, Jeremy Hale.

She believes Hale may have been traveling to Loxley early Tuesday morning to visit a girlfriend at the time of the accident.

Troopers say a truck driver came across the wrecked bike shortly before 4 AM and with no crash victim on the scene, a search effort got underway in case the driver had been thrown into the water.

After hours of searching on Tuesday, it wad called off.

Volunteers with the Daphne Search and Rescue and North Baldwin Search and Rescue have continued search efforts, but with no luck.

Both were back on the water today looking at more areas.

If you have seen Jeremy Hale or know anything about the accident, you are asked to call ALEA or your local Law Enforcement Agency.