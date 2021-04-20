DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- A search is being mounted this morning after a motorcyclist was observed crashing on the Interstate 10 Bayway and going into the body of water known as Alligator Alley.

This is near the end of the Bayway at Daphne on the eastbound side.

FOX10 News has learned that at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday a truck driver traveling east on I-10 witnessed a motorcycle traveling the same direction lose control. It was observed hitting the guard rail, and the trucker believes he saw the motorcyclist go over the failing.

A search is being mounted using resources from Daphne Search and Rescue, the Daphne Fire Department, ALEA's Marine Patrol Division and North Baldwin Search and Rescue.

The Bayway has been cleared of the wreckage.

The staging point for the search was being set up along Alligator Alley, a body of water right near the end of the elevated Bayway, adjacent to the Hampton Inn.