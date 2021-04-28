DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Family members of a motorcycle rider missing since a crash on the Interstate 10 Bayway last week have returned to the area today to keep looking for him.

ALEA has said it cannot identify the owner of the motorcycle because there is no current registration on the wrecked bike. The bike was found wrecked near the beginning of the Bayway in Daphne on April 20.

ALEA and local agencies have searched the waters below the elevated Bayway but have come up empty in their search.

Family members have told FOX10 News the motorcycle belongs to Jeremy Hale, who has been missing since the accident.

A staging point for earlier search efforts was along Alligator Alley, a body of water right near the end of the elevated Bayway, adjacent to the Hampton Inn. The Bayway travels over Mobile Bay.

Family members on Wednesday are asking anyone willing to help then in the search to come to the area.