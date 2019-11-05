SEC Women's Soccer Championship returns to Orange Beach

Peak season may be over for our local Gulf Coast beaches, but Sports Tourism continues to bring more dollars and exposure in in places like Foley, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach.
For the 16th time, Orange Beach Sportsplex is hosting the Southeastern Conference Women’s Soccer Championships, bringing in teams, their families, and plenty of fans to the fields and also to beaches and local businesses.
Orange Beach Administrator Ken Grimes says this relationship with the SEC has helped bring in many other major sporting events to the area over the years, bringing in not just dollars, but also exposure to our area.
“Its great when you drive through a retail area and you see, like yesterday saw the Ole Miss bus sitting at one of the restaurants, and you know they’re here, they’re experiencing the beach, sometimes for the first time. They just get a taste of what its like to be on the Alabama Gulf Coast," said Grimes.
Tuesday quarter final play began, with Alabama and Vanderbilt taking the field first.
The SEC Championship game will kick off Sunday.
