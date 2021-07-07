FAIRHOPE, Ala. --According to Fairhope Police Department, Section Street will be closed from Bayou to Equality on Thursday, July 8, from 5 a.m. until the end of business.
Pine and Oak will also be closed to through traffic during this time.
Traffic will be detoured onto Bancroft.
