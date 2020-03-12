Seed library open for spring planting in Bay Minette

Spring has sprung, and Bay Minette Public Library is here to help you plant your garden by breathing new life into their old catalogue system.
Its called the seed lending library, and all you have to do is come check out some donated seeds, just like you would a book, watch them grow, and recycle any new seeds to help others in the area.
Many of the seeds available are already used to our area’s soil, and grow well here in our climate on the Gulf Coast.
It’s a simple concept that’s helped breathe new life into the old card catalogue system and in gardens across Baldwin County.
“They sign them out in our book, then they take them home and they plant them and after they harvest like the beans and things they can bring some back and I can add them back to it so other people can have them to plant,” said librarian Joanna Bailey.
The seed lending library is located inside the Bay Minette Public Library and is completely free to use.
The library began this program in 2017, and say they are hoping to add more and more seeds each year.
