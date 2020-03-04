“Supporting Educational Excellence in Daphne Schools,” or “SEEDS” is an organization working to promote a lifelong love of learning.
Whitney Boyd joined Lenise Ligon on Fox10 News at 4pm, to discuss many of their upcoming projects, so you can be a part of the effort.
More info:
Seeds- supporting educational excellence in Daphne schools, enters our 16th year supporting the students of Daphne schools. Seeds is working to help students have the best opportunity to succeed, by improving the quality of education in Daphne schools. Seeds has invested more than $600,000 into classrooms enrichment programs, summer learning camps, character building concepts and too many other items to list, all in an effort to support and enrich the learning and educational experience of Daphne schools.
Seeds greatly appreciates the support of the city of Daphne and our sponsors. Whether you have participated in a race, a tournament, or any seeds events, you have helped us succeed, and we thank you. We need our community to continue to support seeds. Currently, we have 4 separate opportunities to be a part of our success, as we continue to contribute to the success of our students. Please help us by selecting to participate in our upcoming events and campaigns. Please be a seeds sponsor, enter a team and sponsor a hole in our tournament, or sign up for our seeds 5k. Become a friend of seeds, proudly displaying a friends of seeds sticker for your car or business.
