ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- A major accident on Alabama 59 in Robertsdale involving an overturned semi truck is causing traffic delays for many Baldwin County motorists Thursday morning.

The roadway was blocked on AL-59 Eastbound from U.S. 90 to Illinois Street.

A utility pole was knocked down in the accident, causing a power outage in the area. Due to the power outage, St. Patrick Catholic School is closed for Thursday.

An ambulance was on the scene to transport the truck driver to an area hospital. The condition of the driver was not available.

FOX10 News has a crew on the scene and will report additional information when available.