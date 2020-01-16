A Pensacola man found shot in the chest Wednesday night, January 15, 2020 in Seminole was still in a Pensacola hospital Thursday. The suspect in the shooting was caught by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies after a chase and crash. Investigators said the suspect kidnapped the victim from his home, robbed and then shot him.
Investigators said the suspect and victim are former co-workers and the motive was robbery. The victim told deputies Robert Rodriguez forced him from his home at gunpoint and made him withdraw money from a bank ATM before shooting him. The victim was discovered along Highway 90 in Seminole by a passerby just outside the gate to Two Rivers Hunting Club.
“We’re trying to piece it together,” said Two Rivers Hunting Club member, Bruce West. “Some of them (members) got caught up in there while the officers did their job and some of us just did make it out, but it’s been quite a bit of stuff going on up there, just talking about it.”
Deputies said the victim was shot in the chest but was able to tell deputies what happened. The victim told investigators he’d been forced from his Crystal Springs Avenue home and then made to make a withdrawal from the Regions ATM at Mobile Highway and Michigan. After that they drove into Alabama where deputies said Rodriguez shot the victim with a rifle.
Baldwin County alerted Escambia County to be on the lookout for the suspect, driving the victim’s stolen SUV and a short time later, Rodriguez was spotted. Deputies chased Rodriguez and finally forced him to crash near Fairfield and Chesterfield Rd. Both men were taken to Florida hospitals for treatment.
“Escambia County’s already placed charges on the suspect so once we get some more information from the victim, you know, what was said at the time of the shooting exactly? What happened right then will make a determination and we’ll probably confer with our District Attorney and determine…go ahead and determine what the appropriate charges are,” explained Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Thursday, January 16, 2020, jail records show that Robert Rodriguez had been moved to the hospital ward inside Escambia County Jail. He’s being charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, vehicle theft and eluding police there. Florida has other holds on him as well. Investigators said the victim was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital and at last check, was in stable condition.
