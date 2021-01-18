Several march down Highway 59 in Loxley in honor of MLK Jr.

Highway 59 was full of calls for love and equality instead of the usual traffic Monday morning.
Loxley's 16th annual MLK Day march made some adjustments to keep people healthy, like move their usual prayer service outside, encouraging people to socially distance and bring masks.
The group met at Loxley Church of God, marching up 59 to the Civic Center, where they had a prayer service.
The Civil Rights movement may be decades in the past, but leaders say the message is more important than ever now.
"The fight is never over. Until we can all come together in unity and show the love of God. This fight must continue to go on," said Bennie L. Richardson II, an organizer and local pastor.
"A lot of people don't understand the art of racism, because they've never been through it. They talk about it because of what history says, but until you go through it and you see it face to face, you wont really know how certain things are when it comes to the courtroom, to the road, dealing with police," said Silvanus Harris, another local pastor who joined in on the march.
People of all ages and walks of life called for peace and unity.
"It is so important. Violence is never the answer. Hate can't drive out hate, only love and light is what we should be showing as opposed to any of the other," said Santana Wolfe, who came to march in memory of Dr. King with her three children.
