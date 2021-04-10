FOX10's StormTracker team was on the air early Saturday morning as a line of intense severe weather was moving through the viewing area.

The line of severe thunderstorms brought multiple reports of damaging hail, particularly in south Baldwin County.

FOX10 viewers shared photos and videos of damage and falling hail from such places as Orange Beach and Elberta. To the east, hail also fell in places such as Pace, Fla.

But damage reports also came in from the north in the FOX10 viewing area, in Clarke County's Thomasville. There were power outages with multiple power lines down, trees down on homes and roofs partially blown off there.

Those Clarke County reports were initially coming from the east of U.S. 43 and the Windsor subdivision.

Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite told FOX10 News that, countywide, trees and power lines were downed, with most of the structural damages in Thomasville.