BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Officials say a Mobile man surrendered to authorities Tuesday, August 18, for a sexual assault that occurred 12 years ago.
According to officials, 36-year-old Darrin Demetrius Carlisle was charged with kidnapping 2nd, rape 1st and sodomy 1st.
Carlisle is alleged to have forcibly taken a woman from her home in Silverhill to a second location in Fairhope.
The 2008 case was revived after a positive match during a routine DNA review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.