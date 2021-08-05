MOBILE, Al. (WALA)-- A video of a shark sighting in Gulf Shores has already been shared over two-thousand times on social media.

The video was recorded by Abi Young and shows that shark reportedly 20 feet offshore in Gulf Shores.

"First thing I thought was dolphin. Way bigger than dolphin I was like okay. There were a lot of people in the water swimming around it within 50 feet of it and no one knew it was around, so I just took the video,” Young said.

It’s not a great white, but we did ask an expert to find out exactly what type of shark it is.

"The giveaway with this animal is going to be the very square shape nose, and that's going to be a tiger shark. A white shark, you're looking at a much more rounded, pointed nose" said Brittany Dolan with the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge.

So what should you do if you see one?

"Tiger sharks do visit coastal waters. It's not uncommon to see them near piers or other places where people may be fishing or frequenting the water. It's really important if you see these animals to just give them their space," Dolan said.

The likelihood of being bit is low but staying away is always the best option.

"You're more likely to be struck by lightning than to be bitten by a shark. But, like any wild animal, you have to give them space and let them be as wild as possible," Dolan said.

There is no dedicated hotline for shark sightings, but if you do see one with a tag, it's probably part of a research group.

If there's a number on that tag, it's best to report it to them.