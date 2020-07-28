STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriffs Office said there are fatalities after a small plane crashed in Stapleton.
According to a source, the pilot reported problems with the plane around 7:05 p.m. Contact was lost a few moments later.
Investigators said a Coast Guard helicopter found the crash site deep in the woods north of Fox Branch Drive around 7:40 p.m.
It took rescue crews on ATVs more than two hours to reach the scene. Once there, they discovered at least one victim was killed.
Flight records show the plane took off from Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores and was heading to Muscle Shoals.
The Baldwin County Coroner's Office at NTSB will conduct the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.