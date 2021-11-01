BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)-- The investigation continues into the thefts of several golf carts in Baldwin county.

We first told you about this case on Friday. Now police believe that the suspect fled the state.

“Obviously, it's easy access. Jump on the bridge and you're in another state,” said Captain Clint Cadenhead said.

Captain Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office had a brief but important update into this investigation.

It was last Friday when we aired surveillance footage of a man who police say stole multiple golf carts.

His truck and trailer last seen crossing the Lillian bridge into Florida. Captain Cadenhead praised the video footage but is still asking for help finding the suspect.

“You can't go wrong with video and having the actual crime on video. That's certainly been a big help, but it only takes you so far. We need somebody to step up and give us a call and let us know who this gentleman is,” Captain Cadenhead said.

And for homeowners, he had this advice.

“You don't want to be a victim and have your stuff just laying around in the yard where somebody can just drop by and pick it up. We also ask that the neighbors look out for one another. If you see some suspicious activity, or suspicious person in the area, call the Sheriff's office. That's what our job is. We'll send a deputy to check it out," Captain Cadenhead said.

If you know who this man is or have any information in this case, contact the Baldwin county Sheriff’s office.