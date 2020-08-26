FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Fairhope voters overwhelming elect Sherry Sullivan to be the city's next mayor. Sullivan won by a landslide to defeat incumbent Mayor Karin Wilson, who was seeking a second term.
With 100% precincts reporting Sullivan had 1,179 votes (59%), Wilson 500 (25%), John Melanos 284 (14%), Annette Sanders 36 (2%).
Sullivan says she was prepared for a runoff but is excited that is not the case and looks forward to getting to work for the people of Fairhope.
"I hope it will be an easy transition. Obviously, there's a lot to get done. I think the first priority will be the budget -- because that needs to be passed pretty much as soon as you took office. The budget will be the priority and hopefully it will be an easy transition," said Sullivan. "We also will be looking at how to manage the continued growth we are seeing in Fairhope. I just look forward to working with the council and getting things done and moving Fairhope forward."
Ironically, Sullivan worked for the City of Fairhope 17 years before being let go by Mayor Wilson in 2017. Sullivan announced she was running for mayor a little over a month ago and says it was a real grassroots effort.
"I could not have done it without my team of volunteers and all of my friends and family. I really appreciate them so much. Again, to the people who did not support me -- I hope they will get onboard. I'm here because I love Fairhope and I want to do what's best for Fairhope and the citizens. So I hope we can all get onboard and just move forward," said Sullivan.
