Shooting at party leaves one dead in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- A shooting at a party in Robertsdale left one person dead early Sunday morning.
Robertsdale Police said officers were called to GW Lewis Lane off of Highway 90 after gunshots were fired around 1 a.m. on Sunday, December 15. As officers were on the way to the scene, they received a call that a gunshot victim was on the Baldwin Beach Express near Highway 90. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released the name of the victim. Investigators said the victim was wounded at a party held on GW Lewis Lane.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Baldwin County Major Crime Unit at 251-937-0202.
