Baldwin County, Ala. -- Baldwin County SO units are on scene near the area of Ralph Gantt Road in the Little River community in reference to a person being shot.
The shooting was related to domestic violence. The husband involved took his vehicle and rammed his wife's truck off the road. They then got into an altercation and he shot her in the abdomen.
The female victim ended up escaping and was later flown to USA for treatment.
The male was barricaded inside his mother's residence but has since surrendered after talking to one of the Crisis Response Team negotiators.
No public safety threat at this time.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.